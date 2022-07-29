A lightning arrester on a transmission line was the cause of a Friday morning outage that affected A&N Electric Cooperative members.

The outage affected about 4,000 co-op members between the Greenbush and Hallwood areas of Accomack County.

The outage began around 6:30 a.m. and was restored by 8:30 a.m.

A lighting arrester is a device placed on electric lines that helps protect other equipment on the line from the damaging effects of lighting. When a lighting surge travels along a power line it is diverted through the arrester and then grounded. The number of times a lighting arrester is able to divert a lighting surge is limited. In some cases, a weakened arrester’s eventual failure can be delayed after its last successful surge protection.

.