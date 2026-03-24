Translator TV on chopping block in FY26/27 proposed budget

Some residents in Accomack County are speaking out after a long-standing television service was placed on the chopping block in the county’s proposed fiscal year 2026–2027 budget. The Translator TV system, established back in 1977 to bring Tidewater television signals WTKR channel 3, WAVY channel 10 and WVEC channel 13 into areas with poor reception, could soon be discontinued as part of cost-saving measures.

County Administrator Mike Mason says eliminating the service would save the county just over 20-thousand dollars annually and avoid a costly equipment upgrade estimated at 130-thousand dollars. However, some local citizens argue that cutting the service would create a significant hardship—especially for seniors and residents who cannot afford streaming services or satellite television.

Terri Ewell of Clam and former Accomack County Supervisor Sandy Hart Mears of Leemont say access to reliable news and weather coverage from Norfolk stations is essential, particularly in rural areas. She’s urging residents to act quickly if they want to preserve the service, encouraging them to contact the County Administrator’s office or reach out to their district’s Board of Supervisors representative.

Community members will also have a chance to sign a petition this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Jaxons in Parksley. Meanwhile, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Monday, March 30th at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School. Ewell warns that if the translator system is shut down, it may be gone for good. If passed, the translator termination date will be January 1, 2027.

Ewell said that time is short and it is crucial for anyone who does not want the service to be discontinued to contact the County Administrator’s office at 757-787-5704 or call 757-787-5700 and choose option 5. Also you can email the County Administrator’s office at [email protected].