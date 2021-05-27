Pictured: Route 13 (Lankford Highway) at the entrance to the Food Lion shopping center, with a new traffic signal placed as part of the Route 13 Improvements near Stone Road project.

An improvements project on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) at Country Place near Stone Road has been completed on schedule and within budget. Motorists began utilizing the new improvements including a new traffic signal at the intersection on Monday, May 17.

The Route 13 improvements at Country Place are designed to improve safety and traffic operations by installing a traffic signal, signs, and lighting at the Route 13 and Country Place intersection. The project also widened and lengthened the right- and left-turn lanes on Route 13 north and south to Country Place. The project also lengthened and widened the left-turn lane to Stone Road.

The $1.06 million construction contract was awarded to Shamrock Construction Corporation, and construction began in Dec. 2020. The project was completed on schedule on May 24.

More information can be found on the VDOT website at https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/route_13_lankford_highway_improvements_at_stone_road.asp.

