Picture courtesy of Windy Belote.

An accident at 5:00 a.m. Saturday closed part of Rt. 13.

The vehicle overturned on Rt. 13 at the intersection of Capeville Drive in the Southbound lane. The driver was able to get out and was not seriously injured. The trailer disconnected from the tractor.

Cape Charles, Cheriton and Eastville Fire Companies responded to the scene. The Northampton Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia State Police also responded.

Traffic was rerouted to Arlington Road.

