According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, at approximately 08:12 AM on April 22, 2022, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots being fired into the air at the Onley Community Health Center in Onley, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they found a black male sitting next to a vehicle with his hands raised. Upon further investigation it was determined the subject crashed his vehicle into a tree and admitted to being suicidal. He also vandalized a vehicle in the parking lot which sounded like gunshots being fired. There were no weapons found at the scene. Quinyon M. Williams, 23, of Townsend, Virginia was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and released on an unsecured bond. Deputies then transported the subject to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.