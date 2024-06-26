Town races shape up in Accomack County

The deadline to file to run in November’s town elections has passed and here is a summary of the contested races in Accomack County.

For mayor there are three contested races. In Belle Haven, Lawrence B. Wilcox II will take on incumbent mayor George Ludlow Jr. On Chincoteague, Denise P. Bowden will challenge incumbent mayor Arthur Leonard and on Tangier, Vice Mayor Cameron Evans has filed to run against incumbent mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge.

Running unopposed are Mark C. Kirby in Accomac, Christopher Kreisl in Bloxom, Jackie Poulson in Hallwood, Beth Hart in Keller, Fletcher Fosque in Onancock, Henry E, “Ned” Finney in Onley, Connie Campbell in Painter, Charles Elliott in Wachapreague, Frank Russell in Parksley, and Denise Drewer on Saxis.

In the contested Town Council races, in Bloxom, Samuel Bloxom, James Bagwell II, Kasey Bagwell, Louella Fox, Rosemary Gibbons, Charles Roe Jr., and Thomas Beasley are running for the six available positions.

On Chincoteague, Sonia Watson-Conser, William T. “Bill” McComb, Gene Taylor and John Howard are running for three available seats on the council.

In Onancock, Omar Grubb, Maphis Oswald, Lisa Fiege, Mary Clements, Geoffery Daking and Gregory Temple are running for three available seats.

In Onley, Billy Chance Jr., Brian Corbin, Jason Campbell, Bill Ferguson, Rodney Lang, Woody Zember, Daniel Bloxom Jr. and Arlene Evans will be running to fill the six council seats,

The most contested town council race is Tangier. Eleven candidates have signed up to fill the six available seats. Tracy K. Pruitt, Anna Pruitt-Parks, Kelley Wheatley, Sharon Haynie, Elizabeth Thomas, Timothy Trumble, Michael “Tiny” Parks, Jan Marshall, Norwood Evans, Bradley Allen Thomas Jr and William T. “Tommy” Eskridge are all running to fill the six seats on the Council.

We will have the candidates list for Northampton on a later newscast.