Town of Parksley receives $2.25m in grant money to rehab Waste Water System

The Town of Parksley is getting a major boost to fix long-standing infrastructure issues.

Mayor Frank Russell announced the town has secured two-point-two-five million dollars in federal funding to address wastewater treatment problems that have affected the downtown business district for years.

Town Clerk Lauren Lewis says the bulk of that funding—, $1.5 million, will go toward reconstructing the wastewater system in the business area. She says work on the project is expected to begin soon.

An additional seven-hundred-fifty thousand dollars was secured with the help of Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. That money was originally intended to replace the town’s water tank.

However, Lewis says the amount falls short of what’s needed for a full replacement. Instead, the town has submitted an application to redirect those funds toward rehabilitating the existing tank.

Town officials say these improvements are a critical step toward supporting local businesses and upgrading essential infrastructure.