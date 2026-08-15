Town of Onley to Install Watch for Children Signs

The Town of Onley will be installing new “Watch for Children” signs at several locations in the town as part of a traffic safety project.

The signs will be installed on East Main Street, Greenwood Drive and Lakewood Drive. Two signs are planned for East Main Street, with one each on Greenwood Drive and Lakewood Drive.

The project is being carried out under a Virginia Department of Transportation permit, and all work will have to meet current VDOT standards and traffic-control requirements

The signs are intended to remind motorists to watch for children and exercise extra caution in residential areas where children may be present.