Town of Onancock to Make Water System Repairs Today

August 17, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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The Town of Onancock will be making repairs to a water leak on Kerr Street Monday.

Town officials say residents in the area may experience temporary interruptions in water service or reduced water pressure while the work is underway.

Crews will work to minimize the disruption and restore normal water service as quickly as possible.

Residents in the area are encouraged to plan accordingly.

The town apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks residents for their patience and cooperation while the necessary repairs are completed.

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Local Weather

August 17, 2026, 4:23 pm
Clear sky
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Pressure: 1011 mb
Humidity: 58%
Winds: 7 mph W
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UV-Index: 4.37
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