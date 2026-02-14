Town of Exmore Under Water Boil Advisory

Residents of the Town of Exmore are being advised to boil their water until further notice.

Town officials have issued a Water Boil Advisory, instructing residents to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, washing, or food preparation.

The advisory will remain in effect until it is officially lifted by the town.

Town Manager Pam Ward issued the notice and urged residents to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.