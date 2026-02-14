Town of Exmore Under Water Boil Advisory

February 14, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Residents of the Town of Exmore are being advised to boil their water until further notice.

Town officials have issued a Water Boil Advisory, instructing residents to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, washing, or food preparation.

The advisory will remain in effect until it is officially lifted by the town.

Town Manager Pam Ward issued the notice and urged residents to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 14, 2026, 6:55 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
27°F
4 mph
Apparent: 23°F
Pressure: 1024 mb
Humidity: 80%
Winds: 4 mph SSW
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:53 am
Sunset: 5:40 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber