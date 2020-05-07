EXMORE- With many businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19, the Town of Exmore is working to assist its businesses community. At the monthly meeting of the Exmore Town Council, held Monday May 4, Mayor Doug Greer proposed a resolution waiving May water and sewer bills for all businesses located within the Town. The resolution was unanimously passed by the Council, with council members applauding the Exmore business community for their resilience under the current restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“We value our business owners and want to do something meaningful at this time,” Mayor Greer remarked. “This takes money from our budget and places it directly into their pockets. Hopefully, they will be able to cover other bills.”

The resolution applies to all Exmore businesses, regardless of size. The only exclusion is for rental property businesses.

In March, Exmore announced that it would keep the water flowing for all residents, with no shutoffs for residents who were unable to keep their water bills current.