Source: Cape Charles Mirror .

According to an article on the Cape Charles Mirror website, residents and businesses in the Town of Exmore will soon have a quick and paperless way to pay, manage and track utility bills, and pay their taxes. Beginning the first week in March, Exmore will activate a new, user-friendly online payment system in partnership with Paymentus, a leading national firm. “It is easy, simple and secure,” said Mayor Douglas Greer. “And it is convenient.”

The new service will be “live” on the Town of Exmore’s website (www.exmore.org) the week of March 3, 2020. Residents and businesses can pay with Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or with Electronic Checks. The online payments will incur a nominal processing fee, established by the third-party bill-pay vendor, Paymentus. This covers the costs associated with providing this service.

For those without access to the internet, payments will still be accepted at the Exmore Town Hall, but the processing fee still applies.

The online payment system includes features such as “Pay Now”, an option that allows the user to make a quick payment without having to register for an account. Registered account users will be able to view and pay multiple accounts at once. They will also be able to view payment history and utility consumption information and access past billing statements.

Among the multiple features offered, account users will also be able to securely save payment information and choose to sign up for paperless billing with email reminders. They will also have the opportunity to schedule automatic payments from their checking account or credit card.

“We are pleased to introduce this new convenience to Exmore,” added Mayor Greer. “This is a reflection of our continual commitment to enhancing the hometown experience for our residents and to our business community.”