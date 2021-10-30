The Town of Chincoteague will be observing Trick or Treat town-wide October 30 from 4 PM-8PM. There will be an 8 PM curfew.

The Town is very concerned about public safety and especially that of the children, during this time. Please reduce your speed and be cognizant of all the young children and families walking on or near the streets.

Adults and children should wear reflective clothing and carry flashlights at all times.

Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic at 4PM through 7PM from Cropper St. to Church Street on October 30.

The Sunnywood Manor Neighborhood will also be closed to all vehicular traffic, except those neighborhood residents issued an access permit. The time of closure will be 4PM-8PM.

This closure has become necessary due to the increasing traffic and some “near misses” in that area. Parking will be available at Memorial Park and those old enough to walk alone , may be dropped off and picked up at either Sunnywood Drive and East Side Road or Sunset Drive and Ridge Road. Additional Parking will be allowed on the Synnywood Drive side of East Side Road this year due to the potential of tidal water in the park on Saturday evening.

The Chincoteague Police Department will be on post in these areas to manage access and top keep you and your children safe. They will also have increased patrols island wide.

Please follow us on Facebook or www.chincoteague-va.gov for updated information or call 757-336-6519 or 757-336-3155 for questions.