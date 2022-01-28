The town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Team is monitoring the forecasted winter storm which is to begin late this evening. As such, a local state of emergency has been declared. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Chincoteague in anticipation of 8-12 inches of snow and high winds gusting to 50+ mph. Driving will become difficult and dangerous during and after the storm. Power outages are possible and everyone should remain off the roads until Saturday afternoon to allow for snow removal. The Town’s snow emergency ordinance will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday. All on-street parking will be prohibited at that time. This snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Please continue to monitor your local radio stations, the town’s facebook page and the town’s website at www.chincoteague-va.gov for further updates.
