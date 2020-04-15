Hotels, cottages, bed and breakfasts, rental homes, Airbnb‘s, and campgrounds are hereby ordered to remain closed for business until May 15, 2020. Violation of this Order constitutes a Class 1 Misdemeanor. This closure may be extended or reduced as circumstances may dictate and is authorized by Virginia Code Section 44 146.21. Declaration of local emergency.

The governors of Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and numerous other states have issued a “Stay at Home” order and no one should be travelling according to these orders.

Currently, there are nineteen confirmed cases on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and one recorded death. You the resident, you the visitor, business owner or employee of a Chincoteague business are still the first–line of defense and are going to continue to be the deciding factors on how the spread of COVID–19 affects Chincoteague and when we will reopen for all to enjoy.

Continue to stay home and distanced from non–household family members as much as possible and please limit your travel off of the island. Definitely stay home if you are sick. If you must visit an essential business, wash or sanitize your hands before entering and when leaving the businesses. Remain six feet from other patrons at all times including when in aisles and waiting to check–out. Also, wear a mask or face covering when inside a business.

Remain calm, remain patient and above all, remember everyone has a personal responsibility to protect one another and follow all orders and requests so that we all can enjoy Chincoteague once again.

