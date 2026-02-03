Town of Cape Charles: no plans to remove “the hump”

Photo courtesy of WESR Weather Watcher Andy Duntion.

The Town of Cape Charles has issued a clarification amid recent social media discussion and public concern regarding the potential removal of “The Hump” on Old Cape Charles Road (Route 642), stressing that no decision has been made and no action has been approved by Town Council.

According to a statement from the town, the topic has surfaced as part of the ongoing Railroad & Harbor Master Planning effort, a long-range planning process being facilitated by The Berkley Group. The Master Plan is intended to guide how the town may evolve over the next 20 years by identifying opportunities and constraints. The statement said the plan does not authorize construction, infrastructure removal, or immediate changes. Any future action would require further studies, public input, coordination with outside agencies, and formal Town Council approval.

Town representatives said the subject of The Hump was raised during two community engagement sessions held January 13, 2026, when the Berkley Group met with the Project Management Team and invited public feedback. Those discussions were described as exploratory in nature and part of the public engagement process, not an indication of a predetermined outcome.

The Town also noted that The Hump is not owned or maintained by Cape Charles, but by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Any proposed changes would therefore require coordination with VDOT and would be subject to a separate, formal review and approval process.

The next Project Management Team meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10 a.m. and will be held virtually. Residents may attend and participate in person at the Cape Charles Civic Center.

The statement continued public engagement remains a critical part of the planning effort and encouraged residents to stay involved, ask questions, and participate directly as the Master Plan progresses. Updates will continue to be shared through official Town communication channels.

Additional information is available on the Town’s website at capecharles.org or by contacting the Town Manager’s office.