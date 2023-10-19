Town of Accomac and Accomack County Explore Transferring Debtor’s Prison to the Town

Mayor Pat Smith and Accomac’s designated project manager recently met with Accomack County officials to explore the possibilities of acquiring the Debtor’s Prison. Town officials were shown recommendations by Landmark Preservation Consulting LLC on needed repairs.

According to Landmark Preservation, the estimated cost of immediate repairs to the building is $142,149. Other repairs are estimated to be $119,650.

According to County Staff, the Town is interested in pursuing the next steps to acquire the prison from the County. Talks along these lines will continue.

The Debtor’s Prison was originally built in 1783 in a corner of the jail yard to serve as a residence for the jailer. The building served in this capacity for 41 years. Iron bars,s Oak batten doors and locks were added in 1842 when it wad converted into a prison for debtors in Accomack County. A