Town of Accomac and Accomack County Explore Transferring Debtor’s Prison to the Town

October 19, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines

Mayor Pat Smith and Accomac’s designated project manager recently met with Accomack County officials to explore the possibilities of acquiring the Debtor’s Prison.  Town officials were shown recommendations by  Landmark Preservation Consulting LLC  on needed repairs.

According to Landmark Preservation, the estimated cost of immediate repairs to the building is $142,149.  Other repairs are estimated to be $119,650.

According to County Staff, the Town is interested in pursuing the next steps to acquire the prison from the County.  Talks along these lines will continue.

The Debtor’s Prison was originally built in 1783 in a corner of the jail yard to serve as a residence for the jailer.  The building served in this capacity for 41 years.  Iron bars,s Oak batten doors and locks were added in 1842 when it wad converted into a prison for debtors in Accomack County. A

dolly parton imagination library

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 19, 2023, 12:47 pm
Intermittent clouds
S
Intermittent clouds
67°F
11 mph
real feel: 66°F
current pressure: 1021 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 11 mph S
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 3.7
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 6:20 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber