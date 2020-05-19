Today, nine incorporated towns in Accomack County will be holding their town elections. They are Belle Haven, Chincoteague, Hallwood, Keller, Onancock, Parksley, Saxis, Tangier and Wachapreague, the purpose of these elections will be to elect Mayors, Town Council members and a Recorder in the town of Belle Haven. Many voters have taken advantage of voting by mail however for those who will be coming to the polls to vote we want to make you aware of some guidelines to follow as you vote. First you are asked to wear a mask while you wait in line and inside your polling place. Our Election Officials will be using the proper protective gear for their safety and yours.

The Election Officials will be controlling the number of voters who will be allowed to come into the polling place at one time, however outside social distancing in strongly suggested if you are asked to wait outside.

When you check-in and are found eligible to vote in the town election, you will be given a ballot and a pen for you to mark your ballot with, please take the pen with you after you have voted, it is yours to keep. The polls open on Tuesday at 6:00am and close at 7:00pm, if you have any questions or need to know where your polling place is please do not hesitate to contact the Office of Voter Registration and Elections at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525.