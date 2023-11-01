Tourism Commission partners with Virginia Tourism on successful FAM Tour

The 2023 Beach to Bay FAM Tour, organized by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission in partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, was a resounding success, with 34 attendees from around the commonwealth discovering the beauty and charm of the Eastern Shore of Virginia (ESVA). The four-day, around the Shore tour was packed with immersive activities for attendees to enjoy and to help them learn about what makes the Shore unique.

When regions engage with and educate Virginia Welcome Center staff through firsthand knowledge and experiences, it makes them better storytellers and promoters of our area’s tourism offerings.

Attendees had the opportunity to go on boat tours, learn about birding and conservation on the Shore, enjoy local delicacies like oysters, crab cakes, and flounder, dive into the arts and history, and met several small business owners so they could learn what they offer to visitors. Going back to their home welcome centers, they now have personal stories to share with the over 3 million visitors that pass through Virginia state welcome centers each year and can tell them, from experience, why the Shore should be their vacation destination.

“We are thrilled to have hosted the 2023 Beach to Bay Fam Tour and to have shown our attendees all that the ESVA has to offer, especially in the shoulder season.” said Emily Machen, the ESVA Tourism Commission’s Director of Marketing. “We are excited to see the positive benefits that their experiences will have on Eastern Shore tourism and we hope that they will return soon to explore more of our incredible region.”

Gary Jeffery with the Virginia Tourism Corporation made this statement about the tour:

Although it’s usually a heavy lift on the part of the DMO (Destination Marketing Organization), organizing a study tour for state Welcome Center Travel Counselors is a fantastic way to sell your tourism region. There is no better way to showcase your tourism assets than hosting our Welcome Center teams and showing them what the ESVA is all about. The people we meet, the sights we see, the food we taste and the feelings we get are so much more meaningful and memorable than any other form of advertising. The Virginia Welcome Centers have an opportunity to interact with over 3 million visitors to Virginia each year, and this number is growing as more and more people are coming to Virginia in an automobile. These are visitors that are in market today who can be influenced. Our travel counselors will now be armed with authentic and passionate stories about their time on the shore all thanks to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission and their partners. Virginia is Definitely for Shore Lovers!

For more information about the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission and how it promotes tourism on the Shore, please visit visitesva.com/industry.

