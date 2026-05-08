Tourism Commission hires new Marketing Coordinator

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission has announced the hiring of Anna Huff as its new Marketing Coordinator, a move officials say will help strengthen regional tourism promotion and visitor engagement efforts.

Huff, a Texas native, will begin her role on May 11. She brings a background in tourism marketing, community engagement, and sustainable destination development, having recently graduated from Texas A&M University with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Tourism Sciences.

According to the commission, Huff’s experience includes serving as a teaching assistant at Texas A&M, interning at the National Museum of the Pacific War, and working at Walt Disney World. Officials say those roles helped shape her approach to highlighting what makes destinations unique and sharing those experiences with visitors.

“We are pleased to welcome Anna to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission,” said Executive Director Robert Sabbatini. “Her academic background and professional experience in tourism marketing, community engagement, and destination development will be a valuable asset as we continue to promote and enhance the visitor experience across Virginia’s Eastern Shore.”

Huff said she is looking forward to bringing her perspective to the region and exploring the Eastern Shore’s history, outdoor offerings, and community-driven attractions.

The Tourism Commission works to market the Eastern Shore as a destination for travelers, supporting local businesses and driving economic activity through increased visitation. Officials say Huff’s addition comes as the organization continues efforts to expand outreach and showcase the Shore’s unique coastal and cultural assets.