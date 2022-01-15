Accomack and Northampton Counties continued to show relatively high numbers in Friday’s Virginia Department of Health report. Accomack had 93 test positives, one hospitalization and one death. Northampton showed 26 test positives, one hospitalization and one death.

The totals for the month of January as of 5 p.m Thursday January 13 are as follows: Accomack, 1,014 test positives, 20 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. Northampton showed 349 test positives, 8 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.

Percentage wise in Accomack, 2 percent of those who test positive are admitted to the hospital, and two tenths of one percent of those who test positive die either with or from COVID. In Northampton the percentages are similar. The percentage of those who test positive is identical to Accomack, two percent but the percentage of those who test positive who die with or from COVID is 1 tenth of 1 %.

The numbers show that if you test positive for COVID you have a two in a hundred chance of needing hospitalization and a 1 in one thousand chance of dying from the virus.

