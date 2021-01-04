According to the Virginia Department of Health, the total number of vaccinations confirmed in Virginia as of Sunday was 87.618. All of these are the first in a series of two. As of Sunday, 404,675 doses of the two vaccines have been distributed across Virginia.

On the Eastern Shore, there have been 213 vaccinations in Accomack with 103 in Northampton. These vaccinations have been administered mostly to clinical staffs so far. First responders are up next, followed by nursing home residents and then individuals 75 and over and others with pre-existing conditions.

So far the vast majority of the vaccinations statewide have come in the 20 to 60 age group, but medical staff and first responders tend to be in that age group. These percentages should change as January unfolds.

With the holidays over, it is hoped the number of vaccinations will increase rapidly on a daily basis.

