Total taxable real estate value up 24.53% over last year in Northampton

Pictured: Consuelo Gonzolez during her presentation Tuesday night.

Northampton County’s newly elected Commissioner of Revenue Consuela Gonzalez delivered a brief and quiet report at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting with a jaw dropping report. Over the last year, the fair market value of the County’s taxable property increased 24.53%.

The 2024 General Reassessment has just been completed and was filed with the Clerk of Court at the end of February. The County has 15,502 parcels which were assessed at $3,804,208,600 in total fair market value.

The Town of Cape Charles has over $1 billion in market share, with 2,098 parcels at a total market of $1,018,475,500 value, which is an average of $485,450. Eastville is the second most valuable section, with 4,667 parcels worth $856,407,200, averaging $183,502.