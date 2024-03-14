Total taxable real estate value up 24.53% over last year in Northampton

March 14, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Consuela Gonzalez

Pictured: Consuelo Gonzolez during her presentation Tuesday night. 

Northampton County’s newly elected Commissioner of Revenue Consuela Gonzalez delivered a brief and quiet report at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting with a jaw dropping report. Over the last year, the fair market value of the County’s taxable property increased 24.53%.

The 2024 General Reassessment has just been completed and was filed with the Clerk of Court at the end of February. The County has 15,502 parcels which were assessed at $3,804,208,600 in total fair market value.

The Town of Cape Charles has over $1 billion in market share, with 2,098 parcels at a total market of $1,018,475,500 value, which is an average of $485,450. Eastville is the second most valuable section, with 4,667 parcels worth $856,407,200, averaging $183,502.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 14, 2024, 5:32 am
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
46°F
4 mph
Apparent: 44°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 71%
Winds: 4 mph W
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 7:09 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber