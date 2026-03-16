Tornado Watch issued for Eastern Shore

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Accomack and Northampton counties as a powerful storm system moves across the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, bringing the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms.

Tornado Watch 67 remains in effect until 7 p.m. for both Eastern Shore counties as storms develop ahead of a strong cold front moving toward the region. It should be noted, a Watch indicates the conditions exist for tornadic activity to occur, not that tornadic activity is imminent.

Forecasters say the greatest threat for severe weather will occur from mid- to late morning through the early evening hours. Storms that form over the Eastern Shore could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Strong winds are also expected outside of thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Accomack and Northampton counties, with southerly wind gusts potentially reaching 40 to 45 miles per hour during the afternoon and evening.

Marine conditions are also expected to deteriorate significantly. Gale Warnings have been issued for nearby coastal waters and portions of the Chesapeake Bay as winds strengthen ahead of the approaching front.

The severe weather threat is expected to diminish late Monday evening as the cold front moves offshore, likely between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Behind the front, much colder air will move into the region. Tuesday will be breezy with daytime temperatures only reaching the 40s. A hard freeze is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, with lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the Eastern Shore.

Drier weather and more seasonable temperatures are forecast to return later in the week.