The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of eastern Virginia, including Accomack and Northampton Counties.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ida will pass by north of the region this afternoon and evening. The trailing cold front will push off the coast overnight. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system could produce localized instances flash flooding. Isolated severe storms and a couple of tornadoes will also be possible.

