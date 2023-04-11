By Linda Cicoira

A Chincoteague resident was denied bond in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday after missing court dates.

Carlos Alberto Jordan was indicted on counts of intending to sell stolen property between Oct. 5 and 16, 2021, and grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to Wesley W. Townsend Jr.

When Jordan did not appear for his trial in 2022, a capias was issued. He claimed he didn’t realize he missed his court date. Jordan asked for bond so he can be with his wife in Essex, Maryland as she will soon give birth to twins.

Previously, when the defendant was released on bond, it was on the condition that he be on good behavior and not leave Virginia. Since then, he had a local trespass charge, for which he also failed to appear; was charged with destruction of property in Maryland, and was extradited from New York.

“The mix up is you have so many court dates,” you can’t keep track of them, Judge W. Revell Lewis III told Jordan.