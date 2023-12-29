Toms Cove Visitor Center to stop selling entrance passes Jan 1

December 29, 2023
Tom's Cove Visitor Center Assateague Island National Seashore

Beginning Monday, January 1, 2024, entrance passes to the Assatague Island National Seashore will no longer be sold at the Toms Cove Visitor Center in the Virginia District of Assateague Island National Seashore. According to the Assatague Island National Seashore the transition is being made in an effort toto reduce duplication, improve efficiencies, and remain in compliance with National Park Service Fee Collection regulations.

Entrance passes include:

-Weekly (7 day) Park Entrance Pass

-Assateague Island Annual Park Pass

-America the Beautiful passes including:

-Annual Pass

-Senior Annual/Lifetime

-Military Annual/Lifetime

-Access

-4th Grade Pass (EKO)

Over Sand Vehicle permits will still be available for pick up at the Toms Cove Visitor Center after purchasing online at www.recreation.gov.

Backcountry camping permits may be obtained at the Ranger Station in the Maryland District.

