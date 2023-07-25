Tomorrow is Pony Penning Day. Here is what you need to know

On Wednesday, the Saltwater Cowboys will swim the ponies from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island. The Ponies will swim across the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island.

The main public viewing area is Veterans Memorial Park – 7427 Memorial Park Dr, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK ON GOOGLE MAPS

A large screen will be located in Veterans Memorial Park with a live feed of the swim. You will be able to see the swim on the screen. No seating is provided.

The Town of Chincoteague provides a free Pony Swim Shuttle service, beginning at 4:00 am. The Pony Shuttle runs between various locations on Chincoteague Island and Veterans Memorial Park. This is the best way to get to and from the Pony Swim.

CLICK HERE FOR PONY SHUTTLE INFORMATION (includes a printable map of shuttle stops)

We recommend getting started early on this day and to anticipate a heavy crowd.

All visitors coming in just for the day are encouraged to go to Chincoteague Municipal Center (6155 Community Dr, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336) and catch the free Pony Shuttle. Special needs parking is available at the Chincoteague Municipal Center ONLY.

Note that Veterans Memorial Park is not where the Ponies come ashore. The Ponies come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, just south of Veterans Memorial Park. If you wish to watch the Ponies come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, please be aware that you will be standing in marshland and space is very limited. No seating is provided.

The swim takes place at “slack tide”. Slack tide is a period of about 30 minutes between tides, when there is no current. This is the easiest time for the ponies to make the swim. The time of slack tide varies each year. However, the swim generally takes place some time between 7am and 1pm. The specific time will be announced at the carnival grounds the week of the swim.

The best way to see the pony swim up close is on a Charter Boat. However, spots on these boats for the pony swim are in very high demand, so be sure to reserve your spot at least several months in advance.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day (time to be announced). Tickets are sold each night at the carnival and amongst the crowd while waiting for the swim to occur. You must have a ticket and you must be present to win.

Pony Parade To Carnival Grounds

After the swim, the ponies rest for about 45 minutes. Then the Saltwater Cowboys will “parade” the ponies down Main Street, to the carnival grounds where the auction will be held Thursday morning.

WESR’s Allen Hamilton will be broadcasting live from the Pony Swim and Pony Auction once again this year.