Tom Mears Promoted at Shore United Bank

OCEAN CITY, MD – Shore United Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Mears as our Regional President in the Coastal region, serving the coastal areas of Delaware Maryland, and Virginia. Tom’s impressive background in banking, personal accomplishments and dedication to his team and community gives no surprise as to how he earned this role within the Bank.

He joined Shore United Bank after spending a large portion of his career at Mercantile Bank. “In my prior Banking career, which now spans over 33+ years, I’ve been everything from teller to CEO,” said Tom on his prior banking experience. Tom is a native of Accomac, Virginia.

In addition to his experience in banking, Tom’s expertise began from a solid educational foundation. “I am a 1988 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech). I’ve gone to University of Maryland Banking School, University of Oklahoma Commercial Lending School and graduated from Leadership Maryland – class of 2013,” he explained.

“My goal is to enhance efficiency, create success for my teammates and contribute to the team’s overall productivity and success,” Tom said. “We help make dreams come true every day for our clients,” he added.

Residing in Berlin, Maryland with his wife, Laura, and two sons, Tom’s commitment to the community is no exception to his impressive background. “I currently serve on The Board of Directors for Atlantic General Hospital, along with Chair of The Investment Committee. I am a board member and serve on the Executive Committee for the Delmarva Council – Boy Scouts. In the past I have served as President of United Way of The Lower Eastern Shore,” he explained.

Shore United Bank is a full-service community bank with a rich history dating back to 1876. The bank operates in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, offering a wide range of financial services to individuals and businesses. For more information, visit www.shoreunitedbank.com.