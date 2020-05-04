By Linda Cicoira

Chincoteague’s new town manager, Mike Tolbert, an island native, who has served as Chief of Management and Operations for Accomack Schools for many years, will start the town job sometime next week, according to Vice Mayor Denise Bowden.

When Tolbert was reached by telephone Saturday, he said he was not at liberty to talk about the job or whether he had taken it. He suggested listening to the live-feed of the town meeting Monday night for a possible announcement. Tolbert admitted the school system is advertising for his replacement, but also would not discuss that move. The job is listed on the school division’s website.

Bowden said Town Manager Jim West “will stay on long enough to get Mike acclimated.” West is retiring.

After the council met in a closed session on March 19, regarding personnel, it voted 3 to 3, with half for Tolbert and half for island Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Rush. Mayor J. Arthur Leonard broke the tie with a vote for Tolbert.

Councilman Gene Wayne Taylor motioned to offer the position to Rush. Council Eddie Lewis seconded that motion and was joined by Councilwoman Ellen Richardson in voting for Rush.

Bowden motioned to offer the job to Tolbert. Councilman Matthew Reed seconded the motion and was joined by Councilman Christopher Bott in voting for Tolbert.

.