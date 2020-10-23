Today is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in Virginia. Voters who wish to vote absentee will have until 5 p.m. today to apply at the Voter Registrars offices in Accomac and Eastville. October 31 will be the last day to vote early. The Registrars offices in both counties will be open Saturdays from now until election day. The new address for the Accomack County Registrar’s Office is 24387 Joynes Neck Rd., Accomac, VA 23301 .

If you miss the opportunity to vote early, all of the regular polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday. November 3.

.