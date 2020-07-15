Today is the last day for Accomack County parents to respond to a survey on the reopening of schools. The survey is located on each individual school website and on the Accomack County Schools web site. The Accomack County School Board will discuss how they’re going to proceed at their monthly meeting next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School.
