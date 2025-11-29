Today is Small Business Saturday

November 29, 2025
The Saturday after Black Friday is traditionally Small Business Saturday.  The Eastern Shore is loaded with opportunities for Christmas shoppers to support locally owned businesses. Not only do our towns and shopping areas offer numerous opportunities to purchase from those who regularly support our economy but there are other opportunities as well.  The Artisans Tour offers over 20 stops where shoppers can find that one of a kind art or craft for that special gift.

Small Business Administrator Kelley Loeffler Kelley says that some small businesses can do as much as 20% of their annual revenue during the Christmas season.

From Pocomoke City to Cape Charles there are dozens of locally owned small businesses ready to serve Eastern Shore residents with unique and quality gifts that will be well received on Christmas morning.

