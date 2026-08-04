Today is Primary Election Day In Virginia

Virginia Republicans and Democrats head to the polls Tuesday, August 4, to choose their nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Senator Mark Warner, and to select an opponent for incumbent Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

Three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat. Kim Farington, a certified public accountant from Augusta County, says she’s focused on reducing federal spending, strengthening border security, and expanding domestic energy production. Retired Army Major General Bert Mizusawa is emphasizing his military leadership and national security experience, while Marine Corps Reserve Colonel David Williams is campaigning on conservative principles, military service, and government reform.

The winner will advance to the November 3 general election to challenge Warner, who is seeking a fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Warner became the Democratic nominee after no primary challenger qualified for the ballot.

Polls suggest the Republican contest has remained competitive, with many GOP voters undecided heading into Election Day.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District Democrats will choose their nominee Tuesday in one of the state’s most closely watched congressional races.

The Democratic primary features former Congresswoman Elaine Luria, physician Nila Devanath, former USAID official Patrick Mosolf, and educator Burk Stringfellow. The winner will advance to the November general election to face Republican incumbent Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who is unopposed for her party’s nomination.

Virginia’s 2nd District includes all of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, along with Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Franklin, and surrounding Hampton Roads communities. The district has become one of the nation’s most competitive House seats and is expected to play a key role in determining control of Congress this fall.

Virginia’s polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Any voter in line by 7 o’clock will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Shoredailynews.com will have the unofficial results posted tonight after the votes are tallied and will carry those results on tomorrow’s local newscasts.