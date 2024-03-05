Today is Primary Day in Virginia

March 5, 2024
 |
Election Vote

Accomack and Northampton County voters will get a chance to vote on their preference of candidates for the November presidential election.  Republicans will get to decide between  former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Niki Haley.   Democratic voters will get to choose between President Joe Biden and challengers Marianne Willimson and Dean Phillips.

It is anticipated that Trump and Biden will both get the delegates in Virginia.

Polls will be at the regular polling places will be open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

WESR will post the results on Shoredailynews.com as soon as the votes for Accomack and Northampton are reported.

