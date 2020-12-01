Today is Giving Tuesday. Everyone is urged to take a moment and give a gift to one of the many worthy causes especially in this COVID year. Donations can be made to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society, the Food Bank, the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Literacy Council, the YMCA the new library, the Salvation Army and many other worthy causes both locally and nationally. The Eastern Shore Chapter of the United Way can direct your donations to your chosen charity. Even $5 can help make a difference. So pick one or more of your favorite charities and make a donation today.

