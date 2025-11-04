Today is Election Day

After months of campaigning and seemingly politics 24/7 election day has arrived. The polls in both counties opened at 6 a.m. this morning and will close at 7 p.m. All in person voting will be at your local polling place. Mail in ballots must be postmarked with today’s date.

WESR will be on the air tonight beginning at approximately 7:45 with both local and statewide results.

Running for Governor is the current Lt. Governor Winsome Earl-Sears for the Republicans and Congresswoman Abagail Spanberger for the Democrats. For Lt. Governor radio talk show host John Reid Republican will face Democratic State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, for Attorney General the incumbent Republican Jason Miyares will take on Democratic challenger Jay Jones.

For the 100th District for the House of Delegates, incumbent Republican Rob Bloxom is being challenged by Democrat Liz Richardson.