Today is the traditional election day. Polls up and down the Eastern Shore opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. tonight. Early voting began a month ago but totals for 2021 are about 40% less than the number who voted early in 2020 in both counties.

In both counties, the general ballot will include Republican Glenn Youngkin, former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, and Libertarian Princess C. Blanding for Governor. Republican Winsome Sears and Democrat Hala S. Ayala are seeking the Lt. Governor spot, and Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Mark Herring are running for Attorney General.

In the important race for the Eastern Shore, Republican incumbent Delegate Rob Bloxom is facing a challenge from Democrat Finale J. Norton of Franktown. On Monday, the Virginia Access Project released a profile of this political race which can be seen here.

Statewide, Republicans are hoping to elect a governor for the first time since Bob McConnell was elected in 2009. Late polls show a very close race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. Also Republicans are hoping to pick up enough seats in the House of Delegate to retake the majority. Republicans lost the majority last year but many of the races were very close.

At the local level, Parksley residents will get to choose among 4 candidates, Mark S. Layne, Thomas J. LiPuma, Brad D. York, and Carole Matthews to fill an unexpired term on the Town Council.

On Chincoteague, K. Jay Savage is a lone candidate seeking to fill an unexpired term on the Town Council.

In Northampton, District 1 voters will get to choose between incumbent John Coker and challenger Robert W. Stubbs for a seat on the Board of Supervisors. Elizabeth Liz Jones is running unopposed for a seat on the Northampton County School Board.

District 2 voters in Northampton will choose between incumbent David W. Fauber and challenger Ernest Smith Jr. for the Board of Supervisors.

Town of Cape Charles voters will choose between Ellen M. O’Brien and Herbert A. “Herb” Thom to fill an unexpired term on the Cape Charles Town Council.

Jill G. Beiri is unopposed for the at large seat on the Northampton School Board.

In Cheriton, and District 2, Helena D. Doughty is unopposed for a school board seat. Jason Bryan Sparrow is unopposed for a seat on the Cheriton Town Council.

Finally, in District 3, incumbent Oliver H. Bennett is unopposed for his seat on the Board of Supervisors. No one has signed up for the District 3 seat on the Northampton County School Board so write in votes will determine who serves in that capacity.

WESR will be beginning our election coverage at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night and will be reporting live until the returns are in. Election results will also be available on Shoredailynews.com.

.