Today is Election Day

After a month and a half of early voting, Saturday voting and Sunday voting, the real election day is finally here. Eastern Shore voters will select a congresswoman to represent the second congressional district, town residents will select in some cases mayors and council members and there are are three amendments to the state constitution up for consideration.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at the usual polling places. Voters are required to present an ID when requesting a ballot. Those who do not have an ID can vote via a provisional ballot which allows for local registrars to certify that the voter is qualified to vote in Virginia.

WESR will have local results live on the air and on Shore Daily News beginning sometime during the 7 p.m. hour tonight. The results for the town elections may be delayed a day or two because some towns have fewer candidates than seats available. Write ins will have to be counted which usually occurs the day following the election.

The weather looks good and should not be a factor in voter turnout.