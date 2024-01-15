Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

WESR has once again partnered with the Northampton County Branch of the NAACP to bring you a radio Community Unity broadcast beginning at 9:00 AM.

The Accomack NAACP will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Service today at 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at Gaskins AME Church in Savageville, VA. The guest speaker will be Pastor Justin Nick. There will be singing, praise dance, recitations, and a message around the theme, “It Starts With Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate.” This is a free event. Everyone is invited to attend.

Then from 11 am. to 1 p.m. will be S.O.U.P. day at the Dew Drop Inn, serving our unified people. Senior citizens can get a free soup lunch at the Dew Drop Inn and delivery is available. This event is also sponsored by the Northampton NAACP who encourages everyone to get involved in the community.