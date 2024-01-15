Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Day

January 15, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Day. 

WESR has once again partnered with the Northampton County Branch of the NAACP to bring you a radio Community Unity broadcast beginning at 9:00 AM.

The Accomack NAACP will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Service today at 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at Gaskins AME Church in Savageville, VA. The guest speaker will be Pastor Justin Nick. There will be singing, praise dance, recitations, and a message around the theme, “It Starts With Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate.” This is a free event. Everyone is invited to attend.

Then from 11 am. to 1 p.m. will be S.O.U.P. day at the Dew Drop Inn, serving our unified people. Senior citizens can get a free soup lunch at the Dew Drop Inn and delivery is available.  This event is also sponsored by the Northampton NAACP who encourages everyone to get involved in the community.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 15, 2024, 6:03 am
Overcast clouds
NNE
Overcast clouds
31°F
9 mph
Apparent: 23°F
Pressure: 1024 mb
Humidity: 54%
Winds: 9 mph NNE
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 5:06 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber