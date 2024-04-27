To hear, or not to hear

By Linda Cicoira

After a 69-year-old man asked Retired Judge W. Revell Lewis III to speak louder Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court claiming he was hard of hearing, he leaned over the defense table to further take in what was being said.

Then he pleaded guilty to being a felon and possessing firearms, brandishing a gun, and threatening to burn or bomb his neighbors’ property because they were making too much noise when renovating their house.

Judge Lewis noted there was “a bit of mystery” to the case. “You have a hard time hearing, but you were complaining about noise,” he said to the defendant Raymond Norman Golt Jr., of Front Street.

Golt yelled at his neighbors through a window on Oct. 2, 2023, showed them a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t stop making noise, according to evidence. When deputies arrived, they found the BB gun and two rifles, which were confiscated. Golt told the officers he needed quiet because he was making a long-distance phone call.

At first, Golt denied making the gun threat and he claimed his rights were restored to have the rifles for hunting.

Officers were again called to the scene in December because Golt threatened to burn or bomb the neighbors’ property when they were installing siding on a shed. The defendant also pleaded guilty to violating a protective order.

He was remanded to jail to await sentencing set for Aug. 1. The maximum term for the crimes is seven years.

In another case, 37-year-old Amanda Rae Daisey, of Temperanceville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 18, 2023, and conspiracy to deliver illegal drugs to a prisoner. She is being held for an Aug. 1, sentencing.

Bond was denied for 39-year-old David Richard Williams III, of Salisbury, Md., who is being held on four counts of aggravated sexual battery, a county of sodomy, two counts of rape and a count of indecent exposure. The crimes occurred between May 24, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, in Accomack County and involved two victims who were younger than 13. Records show Williams was previously convicted of a sex offense in Maryland. A bench trial was set for Sept. 26.