Floodwaters could reach near-record levels set in 2006 during Tropical Storm Ernesto at Wachapreague on Thanksgiving, according to a Wednesday afternoon forecast that raised expected tidal levels again and added a brief tornado risk near the coast.

The update increases concerns about flooded roads and disrupted holiday travel on the Eastern Shore. Damaging winds could also knock out power beginning tonight.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said Wachapreague could approach some of its highest recorded water levels. How high the water rises will depend on the storm’s track and the strength and duration of onshore winds.

The worst tidal flooding across much of the region is expected during Thursday morning and afternoon high tides. Flooding could continue through additional high tides Friday, particularly along the bayside Eastern Shore.

The afternoon forecast also adds a Marginal Risk for severe weather, Level 1 of 5, near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast. A brief tornado is possible around midday Thursday or during the afternoon if additional thunderstorms develop.

That risk remains uncertain. Some forecast models develop those storms; others do not.

Strong winds and heavy rain remain the more widespread threats. Coastal gusts of 55 to 65 mph could bring down trees and cause scattered to widespread power outages. The strongest winds are expected late tonight into Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 6inches are forecast across the region, with more expected in Northampton County. Heavy downpours, falling leaves and clogged drains could worsen flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

The Weather Service expanded Coastal Flood Warnings across the region and extended its Flood Watch to the entire Wakefield forecast area.

Both counties are under a High Wind Warning from 10 tonight until 7 p.m. Thursday. A Flood Watch begins at 10 tonight and continues through Thursday afternoon.

Northampton’s Coastal Flood Warning begins at 7 tonight. Accomack’s begins at 5 a.m. Thursday. Both continue until 5 p.m. Thursday.

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, allow for flooding and possible road closures. Rain and winds should ease Thursday afternoon, but tidal flooding and dangerous boating conditions could persist into Friday.