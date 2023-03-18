Tickets are on sale for the 53rd Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival to be celebrated on May 6,2023 at Tom’s Cove Park Campground. The chamber-sponsored event is held the first Saturday in May to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and has been an island tradition for over five decades.

The festival offers fresh, local seafood and signature dishes from local restaurants as well as old and new Eastern Shore favorites prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge in little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters, single fried oysters, fried fish, crab cheddar jalapeno poppers, steamed shrimp, clam chowder, salad bar, grilled chicken, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread. Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer and desserts available for purchase separately. Front Page News will provide live entertainment for everyone’s listening and dancing enjoyment. Visit local artisans in the hospitality and Arts and Crafts tents featuring handmade creations of jewelry, pottery, wool felting, cigar box guitars, mixed media resin art, coastal decor, furniture, canvas art, wind chimes, rag quilts, driftwood, shells, crochet, fabric, and wooden toys. An “Extravaganza of Prizes” Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets to next year’s festival, trays, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. with appetizers available at 11:00 a.m. Seafood items will be served beginning at noon. The Extravaganza raffle will be given away to one lucky ticket holder at 4:00 p.m. so be sure to buy plenty of tickets during the day! Commemorative glass beer mugs will be available again this year as a keepsake of the memorable day along with t-shirts, hats, and souvenir food trays. Tickets are $60 each (under 5 free) and may be purchased at the chamber office at 6733 Maddox Boulevard, online at www.chincoteaguechamber.com or by phone at 757-336-6161.

The chamber is happy to welcome our 2023 Sponsors, Hospitality, and Arts & Crafts vendors. Be sure to stop by each booth to learn about their business, enter drawings, or purchase incredible hand-crafted items.