Ticket deadline approaching for Christian Businessmen’s Prayer Breakfast

Tickets for the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association Prayer Breakfast to be held Thursday, March 19, at 8 a.m. at the Exmore Moose Lodge in Belle Haven remain available through March 11.

Non-members can attend for $15 a person. Seating is limited; RSVP by emailing or texting ESCBA president Rhudy Naylor at [email protected] or 757-710-9638. Payment can be made at the door.

Jamar K. Walker, a United States District Judge in the Norfolk Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, will be the keynote speaker. He is a 2004 graduate of Nandua High School and was a key member of a two-time national champion Mock Trial team at the University of Virginia. The event is sponsored by the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association to promote unity among elected leaders and the highest ethical standards in our community.

Vocal entertainment will be provided by Ginny McMath, an Eastern Shore native who has acted on TV shows and performed at cabaret shows and off-Broadway in New York City as well being featured in cruise ship entertainment.