Thursday’s COVID numbers showed a drop in test positives but for the first time in a while, Northampton’s test positive numbers exceeded Accomack’s.

Accomack had only four test positives Thursday along with one hospitalization and no deaths. Northampton reported eight test positives with one new hospitalization and no deaths.

The overall numbers showed a downward trend but it is too early to determine if this wave of the pandemic is on the wane or not.

