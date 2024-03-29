Thursday rains break March record for rainfall

The rain that began early Thursday morning and continued through much of the day have made March 2024 among the rainiest on record. Unofficial rain totals totals hit the 13.5 inch mark for some areas of the Eastern Shore at around 8:00 pm Thursday. The prior record was 9.47 inches in 1994 according to the records at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, which began in 1966.

Since 1966, meteorologists at NASA have recorded an average of 3.77 inches of rain in the third month of the year.

The heavy rains this month are disrupting local farmers who are unable to finish planting potatoes or finish spraying winter wheat fields.

Northampton Schools closed early Thursday and will. be two hours late this morning. Areas holding water which had managed to dry up to a degree before the latest onslaught of rain are now full again. In some areas water has again covered the roads.

Easter Weekend will see improved conditions with sunny skies anticipated through Sunday but rain may return Sunday night with a 40% chance through Wednesday morning.