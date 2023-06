The Air Force Thunderbirds will use the airfield at Wallops to stage their scheduled performance at the Ocean City Air Show Saturday.

Friday the Thunderbirds and other flight teams will be departing for practice flights over Ocean City beginning at 1 p.m.

The observation deck at the Visitors Center will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

