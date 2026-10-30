Three State Constitutional Amendments will appear on ballot Tuesday

Virginia voters will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments when they go to the polls Tuesday, November third.

The questions deal with reproductive freedom, same-sex marriage, and voting rights.

Amendment One would establish a constitutional right to make personal decisions about reproductive health care, including birth control, abortion, miscarriage management, and fertility treatment. The proposal would permit restrictions on abortion during the third trimester, but not when a physician determines an abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s health or when the pregnancy is not viable. The current law requires three physicians to approve a 3rd trimester abortion. One would be the attending physician plus two consulting physicians. Opponents fear that passing this amendment would result in doctor shopping.

Amendment Two would remove Virginia’s existing constitutional ban on same-sex marriage and establish that two adults may marry regardless of sex, gender, or race. Same-sex marriage is currently legal after a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, but the prohibition remains in Virginia’s Constitution.

Amendment Three would establish a fundamental constitutional right to vote for convicted felons after their jail sentence is completed. It would automatically restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony once they are released from incarceration, rather than requiring the governor to restore those rights, but before restitution is completed by the felon. It would also narrow restrictions on voting by requiring a court to determine that a person lacks the capacity to understand the act of voting.

All three proposals would amend the Virginia Constitution if approved by voters.

The amendments will appear as separate questions on the November 3 ballot, allowing voters to decide each measure independent