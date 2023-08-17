Three Salisbury residents under arrest after remains found in northern Accomack County

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on June 23, 2023 at approximately 8:58 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, conducting a joint investigation with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, discovered skeletal remains in the 30400 block of Green Hill Road in New Church, Virginia.

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a missing person investigation and received information that this missing person was deceased and that the body had been disposed of in Accomack County, Virginia.

Investigators from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office assisted the detectives in the search of multiple wooded areas throughout Accomack County. Skeletal remains consistent with human features were ultimately discovered.

The remains were transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination.

On July 10, 2023, Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office made a preliminary identification but a positive identification is still pending.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Johmon Lawrence Handy, 32, Ronjai Allen Wharton, 23, and Amanda Rooks, 33, all of Salisbury, Maryland, charging them with Concealment or Destruction of Physical Evidence In a Felony Offense and Concealment or Transportation of a Dead Body. All three subjects are currently incarcerated in Maryland detention facilities awaiting extradition.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.