Three new members join Accomack County School Board and Board of Supervisors

January 2, 2024
Daily News Headlines
The Accomack County School Board will hold its first meeting tonight at Metompkin Elementary School.  Three new members will join the 9 member board.  District 4 will be represented by former State Trooper Glenn Neal, District 6 will be represented by Jason Weippert, and a former teacher and current Eastern Shore Post reporter Stefanie Jackson will represent District 8.  The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will also welcome three new members.  T’he Board will meet Wednesday in the board chambers in Accomack.  joining the Board representing District 2 will be Roger De Georges.  Jeffry A. Parks Sr. will represent District 4 and Rev. Calvin Washington Sr. will represent District 5.  The Board will elect a chair and vice chair at the meeting. The regular January meeting is scheduled for Wednesday January 17.

